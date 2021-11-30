The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.48. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

