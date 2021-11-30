The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,644. The company has a market capitalization of $423.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.