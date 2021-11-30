The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $445,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

