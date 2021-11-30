The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 958,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,999,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,320,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

