The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Buy

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.
Shares of BABA opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $130.55 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
