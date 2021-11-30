The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Buy

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $130.55 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

