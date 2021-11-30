The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

