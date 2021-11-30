The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

