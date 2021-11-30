The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells $473,785.41 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron’s stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $758.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

