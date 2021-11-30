Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Update

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

