TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 293132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

