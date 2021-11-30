Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

