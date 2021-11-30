Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $24.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,161.92. The company had a trading volume of 117,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $961.91 and its 200-day moving average is $771.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

