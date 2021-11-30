Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 468.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.