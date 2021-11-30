Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TENX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
