Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

