Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. 3,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 796,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,488,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

