Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.66

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.66 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.65 ($0.39). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 891,638 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.66. The company has a market cap of £41.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.27.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

