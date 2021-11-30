Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.91

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

