Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

