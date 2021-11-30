Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 567,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

