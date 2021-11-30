Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALN opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Talon International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

