Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $133.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. 390,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,769,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a market cap of $606.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

