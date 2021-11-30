TABOO TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.61 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $140.14 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABOO TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

