Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $458.89 million and $37.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00366143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,246,522 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

