Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $355.87 on Monday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $361.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.36.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

