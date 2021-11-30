Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.14

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.14 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.38). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 7,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

