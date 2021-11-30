Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 6,121 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

