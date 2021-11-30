Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

CLR opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

