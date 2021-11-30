Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

