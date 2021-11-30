Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.