Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 196,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,003. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

