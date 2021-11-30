SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SVFB opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

