sUSD Market Cap Reaches $105.24 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $105.24 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003146 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,848,745 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

