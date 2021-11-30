Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

