Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 144 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

