Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 101 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

