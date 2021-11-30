Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,151 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

