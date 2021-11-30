Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

