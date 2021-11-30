Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 386 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.75 and a 200-day moving average of $336.08. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

