Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

SULZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Sulzer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sulzer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

SULZF stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $193.35.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

