Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $240.43. 22,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,078. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.