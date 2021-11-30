Strike (STRK) Price Tops $47.48 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Strike has a total market cap of $144.10 million and $3.46 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $47.48 or 0.00082669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00065886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00094747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.35 or 0.08011124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,751.22 or 1.00546997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,850 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

