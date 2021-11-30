StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313 over the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

