Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,005% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $240.07. 15,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,281. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

