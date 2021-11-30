Stilwell Value LLC Takes $7.71 Million Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 708,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Northeast Community Bancorp makes up 4.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Northeast Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

