Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.33

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.33 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

