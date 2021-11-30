State Street Corp Sells 35,957 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of CorMedix worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CorMedix by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CorMedix by 568.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

