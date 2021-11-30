State Street Corp Sells 35,957 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of CorMedix worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 239,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CorMedix by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

