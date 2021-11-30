State Street Corp Sells 2,163 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Village Super Market worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Village Super Market by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Village Super Market by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $317.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.