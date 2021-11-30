State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock worth $68,796,709. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

