State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.27% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CVLG stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.